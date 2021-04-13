Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,186 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,448,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $457,154,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,997,000 after acquiring an additional 56,529 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,056,000 after acquiring an additional 56,436 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Wingstop by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,053,000 after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $135.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 141.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.33 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

