Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,633,465 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,025,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $2,303,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $3,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.66.

NYSE OVV opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

