Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,894 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.30% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,286,000 after purchasing an additional 91,419 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 36,614 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $135.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

