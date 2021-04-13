Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,137 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after acquiring an additional 144,527 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,287 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,612 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

NYSE FL opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

