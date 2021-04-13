Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 38,960 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 147.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,960 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of Vir Biotechnology worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 10,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $400,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,914 shares of company stock worth $3,432,622. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on VIR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of -0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

