Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in United Bankshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in United Bankshares by 36.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares stock opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $41.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $286.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,320.32. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $233,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at $406,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

