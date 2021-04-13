Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 19,110 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,110 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.10% of O-I Glass worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,422,000 after purchasing an additional 419,557 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in O-I Glass by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,242,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after purchasing an additional 267,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,317,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in O-I Glass by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 142,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in O-I Glass by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 683,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 150,761 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OI opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

