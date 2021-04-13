Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,985,883 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,985,883 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.35.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

