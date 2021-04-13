Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,712 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of National Health Investors worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

NHI opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

