Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 96,100 Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.20% of Despegar.com worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Despegar.com by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Despegar.com by 46.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 20.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DESP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

DESP stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.54.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

