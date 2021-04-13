PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $892,700.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $892,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PSMT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,124. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.54.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

