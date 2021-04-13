Primecoin Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $2.15 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,834,841 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.