Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,780,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,379,000 after buying an additional 75,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,448,000 after buying an additional 264,871 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,547,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,730,000 after buying an additional 899,042 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,376,000 after buying an additional 142,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,452,000 after buying an additional 33,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

