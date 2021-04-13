Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 18,268 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.86% of B&G Foods worth $15,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

BGS stock opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

