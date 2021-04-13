Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 8,981 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Monro worth $14,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $320,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Insiders have sold a total of 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

