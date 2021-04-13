Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Mohawk Industries worth $15,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,925 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $714,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $81,438,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,979,000 after acquiring an additional 254,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,333,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of MHK stock opened at $204.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $206.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 in the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.68.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.