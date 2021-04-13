Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 126.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,714,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 957,320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.62% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $15,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 23.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 429,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 82,918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 517,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 32,675 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 207,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $3,370,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

