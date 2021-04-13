Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 94,463 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,463 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.19% of Koppers worth $14,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KOP opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $731.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.13.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KOP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

