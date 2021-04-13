Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,069 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Lamb Weston worth $15,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 87,656 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.