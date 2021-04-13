Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Advance Auto Parts worth $15,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP opened at $188.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.66. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $103.60 and a one year high of $188.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Stephens raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.64.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

