Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,299,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,093 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Sabre worth $15,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sabre by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sabre by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

SABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

