Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.03 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 356,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,105 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Webster Financial worth $15,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,276,000 after purchasing an additional 253,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,140.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 204,475 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 204,151 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,847,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $293.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.17 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

