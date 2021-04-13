Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.32 Million Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,594 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $15,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 262,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.11.

Shares of COOP opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.60. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

