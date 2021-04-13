Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.50 Million Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of Magellan Health worth $15,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGLN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,058,000 after buying an additional 181,724 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the third quarter worth about $5,513,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the fourth quarter worth about $5,683,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 52,786 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $93.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.27. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

MGLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens cut Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

