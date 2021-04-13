Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.56 Million Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,619 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Callaway Golf worth $15,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Callaway Golf by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Callaway Golf by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

NYSE ELY opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

