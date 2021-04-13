Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.78 Million Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of PriceSmart worth $15,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth $73,230,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,148,000 after purchasing an additional 265,845 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 37,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PriceSmart by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 26,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $89.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $104.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, EVP Brud E. Drachman sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $371,610.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,534.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William J. Naylon sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $112,949.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,168.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,564 shares of company stock worth $17,229,886 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

