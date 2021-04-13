Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,947 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $15,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,073 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 8,946,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,275,000 after acquiring an additional 65,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,265,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,043 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KDP opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

Several research firms have commented on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

