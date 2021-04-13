Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,320 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Axos Financial worth $15,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Axos Financial by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AX. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

