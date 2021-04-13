Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Valmont Industries worth $15,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $235.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $251.63.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $798.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at $66,665,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.