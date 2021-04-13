Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,455 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of CareTrust REIT worth $15,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after buying an additional 95,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CTRE opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.11.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 77.94%.

Several analysts have commented on CTRE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.