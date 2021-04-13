Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Principal Financial Group worth $15,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $63.03.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

