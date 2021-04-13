Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,396 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of FOX worth $14,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of FOX by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001,025 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $20,054,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of FOX by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after acquiring an additional 678,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,543,000 after acquiring an additional 558,941 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,224,000 after acquiring an additional 390,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

