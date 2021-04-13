Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of LiveRamp worth $15,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RAMP. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,491,000. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,473,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 337,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,703,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,979,000 after buying an additional 514,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.73.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.17. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

