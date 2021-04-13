Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,316 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of United Bankshares worth $15,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2,318.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $233,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $1,864,290.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $41.61.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $286.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.61 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

