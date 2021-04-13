Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,575 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Allegion worth $15,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $836,277,000 after buying an additional 287,390 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Allegion by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,034,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,381,000 after purchasing an additional 176,967 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Allegion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,627 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 620,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion stock opened at $131.61 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $89.83 and a 12 month high of $134.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.62. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

