Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,796 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,796 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Textron worth $14,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Textron stock opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

