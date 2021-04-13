Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 29,915 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $15,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,844,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,884,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,506,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,061,000 after acquiring an additional 216,662 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,503,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,983,000 after acquiring an additional 368,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

JEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.