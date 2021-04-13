Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PSET stock opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. Principal Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Principal Quality ETF stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 14.22% of Principal Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

