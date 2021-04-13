Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PY opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. Principal Value ETF has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal Value ETF stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned 28.84% of Principal Value ETF worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

