Prometeus (PROM) Market Capitalization Tops $73.06 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00018966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $73.06 million and approximately $8.82 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00053564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00084169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.01 or 0.00622779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00033217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00039417 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

