Property Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:PSAC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Property Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:PSAC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 98.93% from the company’s current price.

Shares of PSAC opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.26. Property Solutions Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 323,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 177,597 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition by 448.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 76,684 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 39.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the mobility technology business of designing and engineering smart electric connected vehicles.

