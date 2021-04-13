ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Holdings Increased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,187,000 after purchasing an additional 171,010 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,587,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,849,000 after purchasing an additional 55,264 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,330,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 926,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,944,000 after purchasing an additional 44,298 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL stock opened at $87.89 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.75.

