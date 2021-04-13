ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ makes up approximately 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 352.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of TQQQ opened at $108.41 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $26.54 and a 52-week high of $111.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.12.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

