ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €23.40 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €23.40 ($27.53) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.59 ($20.70).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ETR PSM traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Tuesday, reaching €17.65 ($20.76). The company had a trading volume of 748,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 14.96. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €7.39 ($8.69) and a 1 year high of €18.61 ($21.89). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €17.58 and a 200-day moving average of €14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.