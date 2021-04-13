Proton Price Hits $0.0178 (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, Proton has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $83.13 million and $580,461.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00054358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00083434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.30 or 0.00620160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00032731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00038228 BTC.

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,682,784,214 coins. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

