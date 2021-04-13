ProximaX Achieves Market Cap of $17.67 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $17.67 million and $365,024.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00067737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.25 or 0.00258749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.83 or 0.00667681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,163.09 or 0.99505042 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.20 or 0.00910874 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00019988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

