Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Up 470.0% in March

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 470.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BGAOY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Proximus from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Proximus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Proximus has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

