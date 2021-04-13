Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,434 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.08% of Prudential Financial worth $30,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $95.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.94. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $95.75.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.