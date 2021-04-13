Prudential’s (PUK) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PUK. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

PUK stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.01. 6,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,893. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $43.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 42,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after buying an additional 180,855 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

