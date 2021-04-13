PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Hits New 1-Year High at $161.17

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $161.17 and last traded at $161.17, with a volume of 634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.37.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.48 and a 200 day moving average of $136.62.
PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,871,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,477,000 after purchasing an additional 96,144 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,327,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,304,000 after purchasing an additional 165,096 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,117,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,433,000 after acquiring an additional 171,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,319,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.
PS Business Parks Company Profile (NYSE:PSB)
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.
