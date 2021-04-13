PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Hits New 1-Year High at $161.17

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $161.17 and last traded at $161.17, with a volume of 634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.48 and a 200 day moving average of $136.62.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,871,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,477,000 after purchasing an additional 96,144 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,327,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,304,000 after purchasing an additional 165,096 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,117,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,433,000 after acquiring an additional 171,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,319,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

